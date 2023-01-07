ADVERTISEMENT

Millet distribution at PDS outlets on pilot basis to start this fiscal: Minister

January 07, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani at a stall at Tamil Nadu Millet Conclave - 2023 being held in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Tamil Nadu government will start distribution of ragi (finger millet) at PDS outlets in Dharmapuri and the Nilgiris districts on a pilot basis this year, said Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani, here on Saturday.

Inaugurating Tamilnadu Millet Conclave - 2023, organised by Nirmala College for Women and Tanmillets and Tamil Research Association, on the theme “Reviving Traditional Food Products of Tamil Nadu”, he said the government plans to gradually increase distribution of millets at PDS outlets.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TCSC) told The Hindu that it will procure ragi from three centres in Dharmapuri district and six centres in Krishnagiri district thsi year. Distribution through PDS outlets in the two districts is expected to commence in February / March and PDS card holders can opt for finger millets instead of rice. The department will require nearly 1,360 tonnes of ragi a month for distribution through the PDS outlets.

Finger millet is usually harvested from January to March. So, the procurement process will go on for three months and distribution will be completed by October. Farmers will receive ₹35.78 for a kg and will supply dried, cleaned, and packed millets to the department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TCSC is preparing an e-procurement system, similar to the one used by paddy farmers, that will go for field trial before Pongal.

Farmers, mostly small or marginal, will register on it to supply the millets. The Corporation has asked for one compartment at the agri marketing godowns to store the millets, the official said.

The millet event here also had 100 stalls in which 555 varieties of millet food were displayed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US