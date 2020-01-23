Mill roads before re-laying, consumer body urges municipal department

Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC) has urged the Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Rural Development and Highways departments to compulsorily mill and then relay roads to prevent increase in height.

In a notice to the Municipal administration, the consumer body's Secretary K. Kathirmathiyon said the road laying agencies not resorting to milling the surface to relay roads that resulted in the increase in height of road surface by a foot or two.

As a result, buildings, mostly residential, went from being above to on a level with and then below road surface.

As a consequence, occupants of the buildings had to face a plethora of problems, the consumer body said and pointed out inundation of such buildings even after a drizzle to underscore its point.

Elaborating further, it said the run off water from road surface entered such buildings due to the difference in height.

To prevent the flooding, the occupants were forced to construct the ramps in such a way that the run off water did not flow in.

Another problem that cropped up with the construction of such ramps was that driving out cars over the ramps using heavy acceleration often led to accidents as the road users were often caught unaware of vehicles suddenly entering roads and at great speed.

The officials in the road laying agencies, however, seemed to be oblivious to such difficulties the occupants faced, it said and quipped that they seemed to be more interested in completing the project to move on to the next.

Lack of awareness among the officials on the ground was one of the reasons for such apathy as they seemed to be unaware of the Madras High Court’s observation in writ petition 4913 of 2018 and WMP 6059 of 2018: “The indiscriminate repair and relaying of roads without scrapping the existing roads has led to considerable increase in height of the roads, which, in turn, causes accumulation of water in nearby houses, with plinth level lower than the surface of the road. This causes inconvenience to house owners, who cannot be expected to raise the height of the plinth of their houses every time the roads are relaid.”

The departments would therefore do well to instruct all officials to mill and then relay roads.

And, if they failed to do so, it would be forced to knock the doors of the Court, it added.