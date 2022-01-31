Mill owner, managers booked for using casteist slur against woman employee near Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR

The Mangalam police in Tiruppur district has registered a case against the owner of a spinning mill and two of its managers on charge of using casteist slur against a 19-year-old woman employee.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the police based on the complaint lodged by the woman, Thirumoorthy, owner of Arul Murugan Spinning Mills at Kallapalayam near Samalapuram, two managers of the mill namely Muthuraj and Raja were booked for offences under provisions of the ST/SC (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Mangalam police received an intimation from the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on January 29 that a 19-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital following alleged assault by her employers.

The woman told the police that she, a resident of Karumathampatty in Coimbatore and originally from Cuddalore, had been working in Arul Murugan Spinning Mills at Kallapalayam for the past one month. She had collected an advance of ₹ 15,000 before joining for work.

As per her complaint, she did not go for work on January 27 as she was unwell. She alleged that Thirumoorthy, Muthuraj and Raja came to employees’ quarters around 8.30 a.m. and questioned why she did not report for work. As the woman said she was unwell, the owner scolded her by calling her caste and the managers pushed her outside by means of force and assault, the FIR said.

The woman telephoned her brother and he came to the place around 10 a.m. However, the mill owner used casteist remarks against him and grabbed his two-wheeler’s key. The woman went to her home and got admitted to Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital the next day due to body pain, said the FIR.

The Mangalam police are investigating.