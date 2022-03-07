Mill labourers in Coimbatore seek measures to resume production

Labourers of six mills in and around the city went to the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday seeking the district administration’s intervention for reopening the mills and resuming production to pre-COVID-19 lockdown level.

In their petition, the workers said since the start of the lockdown in March 2020 the mills had stopped production. They paid the workers only 50% wages and that too once in three months. The suspension of production due to the pandemic and cut in wages had made it difficult for them to make ends meet.

They were undergoing untold miseries and, therefore, were requesting the administration’s intervention ifor early resumption of production to pre-COVID-19 level, they said.

Women Healthcare Volunteers with a copy of the petition at the Coimbatore Collectorate. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Wage increase sought

Women Helathcare Volunteers working under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme petitioned the district administration on Monday seeking change in the way their wage was credited.

Until sometime ago, their wage was credited to their account. Now, t was being credited through a group account, from which they found it difficult to make withdrawals, the petitioners said and also sought an increase in their monthly wage. The ₹4,500 they were getting paid a month was insufficient for their basic needs, they added.