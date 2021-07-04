Mill, furniture shop gutted

A spinning mill near Annur and a furniture shop at Sokkampudur in Coimbatore district were damaged in a fire early on Sunday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Services said that Sri Balamurugan Textiles at Kariyampalayam near Annur was gutted in a fire reported in the early hours of Sunday.

According to officials, the Annur fire station received a call about the fire at 3.30 a.m. Three fire tenders from Annur, Mettupalayam, and Ganapathy were sent to the mill to extinguish the fire.

Fire brigades under the supervision of District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh and Annur station officer M. Balakrishnan put out the fire by 11 a.m. An official from the Annur fire station said that the machinery and raw materials in the mill were damaged in the fire, reason for which was under investigation.

In an another incident, a furniture shop - Aaraa Traders- on Ramamoorthy Road – Sokkampudur junction caught fire around 3.15 a.m. Firemen, the police and people from the locality put out the fire after struggling for a few hours.