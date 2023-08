August 25, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

TIRUPPUR A milk vendor Sarathpandi (30) of Olapalayam on Avinashi Road in Tiruppur district reportedly died on Friday of stab injuries inflicted on him by three of his friends during a quarrel 10 days back.

The quarrel was said to have erupted while they were partying to celebrate the birth of a child for Sarathpandi.

The Anuparpalayam police arrested two of the accused Ganesan (30) and Narasiman (25), while the third person Sullan Prabu (25) was absconding.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.