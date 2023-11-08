ADVERTISEMENT

Milk sweets for sale at Aavin parlours in Erode

November 08, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Milk sweets manufactured by the Erode District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (Aavin) Limited is available for sale at Aavin parlours and milk outlets, a press release from the district administration said. The sales division of Erode Aavin sells about 70,00 litres of milk and milk products worth ₹3 lakh everyday. Half kg ghee Mysorepak packet is sold for ₹ 270, half kg Palkova packet is sold for ₹ 250, and 250 gram special mixture is sold for ₹ 100. To place orders, contact 88836 00200, 88836 00142, 85530 00415.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US