HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Milk sweets for sale at Aavin parlours in Erode

November 08, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Milk sweets manufactured by the Erode District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (Aavin) Limited is available for sale at Aavin parlours and milk outlets, a press release from the district administration said. The sales division of Erode Aavin sells about 70,00 litres of milk and milk products worth ₹3 lakh everyday. Half kg ghee Mysorepak packet is sold for ₹ 270, half kg Palkova packet is sold for ₹ 250, and 250 gram special mixture is sold for ₹ 100. To place orders, contact 88836 00200, 88836 00142, 85530 00415.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.