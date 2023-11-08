Milk sweets for sale at Aavin parlours in Erode

November 08, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - ERODE

Milk sweets manufactured by the Erode District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (Aavin) Limited is available for sale at Aavin parlours and milk outlets, a press release from the district administration said. The sales division of Erode Aavin sells about 70,00 litres of milk and milk products worth ₹3 lakh everyday. Half kg ghee Mysorepak packet is sold for ₹ 270, half kg Palkova packet is sold for ₹ 250, and 250 gram special mixture is sold for ₹ 100. To place orders, contact 88836 00200, 88836 00142, 85530 00415.