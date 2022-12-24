Milk producers to stage protest before Aavin’s head office in Chennai on January 9

December 24, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Association (TNMPA) has announced to stage a protest at Aavin’s head office in Chennai on January 9 demanding hike in the milk procurement.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, TNMPA State president K. Mohammed Ali said that after a long gap, milk procurement price had increased. But it is not enough, as we urged for a hike of ₹10 per litre. The government should reconsider and increase the procurement price. Due to government reducing ₹3 per litre for Aavin milk, per year Aavin sustains ₹300 crore loss. “So Aavin is unable to pay the money for the milk that it procured, and it has to pay ₹ 500 crore to farmers for milk,” he added.

Urging to increase the milk procurement of Aavin, Mr. Ali said that per day on average, two crore litres of milk were produced in Tamil Nadu, with Aavin procuring only 35 lakh litres. In Gujarat, Amul procures 65 lakh litres per day out of the one crore litres of milk they produce, and in Karnataka, it is 50 lakh litres per day out of one crore litres. In Tamil Nadu, 15 lakh farmers are involved in milk production. There is a big difference between milk production and procurement by the government compared to other states. So Aavin should increase its procurement to one crore litres per day. Milk must be included in the government’s nutritious meal programme.

Mr. Ali said that the increase in Aavin ghee and butter prices was less when compared to the prices of private dairy milk companies.