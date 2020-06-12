Milk producers stage protest in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

12 June 2020 22:51 IST

The members of Milk Producers’ Association, led by the Communist Party of India, staged a protest seeking payment of arrears, among other demands here.

Dairy farmers supplying milk to Aavin have payment pending from the government for the past several months.

Milk producers said that though they faced severe hardships during the lockdown period, the government did not provide any relief to them. They wanted the government to increase the milk procurement price by ₹ 5 per litre. They alleged that the lockdown enabled profiteering by the fodder industry forcing farmers to incur exorbitant costs on milk production.

In its wake, the Association has called for setting up of a fodder industry here in Krishnagiri. Earlier, ex-MLA of Harur Dilli Babu led the protesters.

The milk producers petitioned the District Revenue Officer.