Milk producers stage protest in Krishnagiri

The members of Milk Producers’ Association, led by the Communist Party of India, staged a protest seeking payment of arrears, among other demands here.
Dairy farmers supplying milk to Aavin have payment pending from the government for the past several months.
Milk producers said that though they faced severe hardships during the lockdown period, the government did not provide any relief to them. They wanted the government to increase the milk procurement price by ₹ 5 per litre. They alleged that the lockdown enabled profiteering by the fodder industry forcing farmers to incur exorbitant costs on milk production.
In its wake, the Association has called for setting up of a fodder industry here in Krishnagiri. Earlier, ex-MLA of Harur Dilli Babu led the protesters.
The milk producers petitioned the District Revenue Officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.