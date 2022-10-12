Milk producers seek hike in procurement price

The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association has urged the government to hike the procurement price of cow milk to ₹ 42 a litre and buffalo milk to ₹ 51 a litre, failing which they have threatened that their dairy farmers would stop supplying milk to cooperative societies from October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, association president Rajendran said that currently cow milk was procured at ₹ 31 a litre, while buffalo milk at ₹ 41 a litre. “The procurement price of both, cow and buffalo milk, should be increased”, he said and announced that demonstrations would be held in front of the Collector’s office from October 17 to 20 to seek the attention of the State government.

“If our demands are not met after this, farmers will stop supplying milk to the societies from October 28”, he added.