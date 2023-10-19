HamberMenu
Milk producers seek hike in incentive

October 19, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Association staging a demonstration in Salem on Thursday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Association staging a demonstration in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Farmers affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Association staged a protest with cattle before the Aavin plant at Chithanur in Thalavaipatti on Thursday, to press their charter of demands.

Speaking to the reporters, P. Ariyagoundar, district secretary of the association, said that the price of fodder and cattle had increased manyfold. The private dairy companies procure milk from farmers for a high price compared to Aavin. To avoid closure of primary Aavin societies, the government should increase the procurement price by ₹10 per litre and fix cow milk at ₹ 45 per litre and buffalo milk at ₹54 per litre. They also demanded revision in incentive  to ₹5 per litre from ₹1.

Urging Aavin to follow the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court order, Mr. Ariyagoundar said that before loading the milk from primary societies, the milk quality and quantity should be mentioned. Like in other states, milk quality should be determined by the formula of ISI. The government should give fodder at 50% subsidy. The government must ensure the availability of medicines for cattle at an adequate level. Likewise, the salary for primary society workers should be hiked, and milk should be added to the nutritious meal programme, Mr. Ariyagoundar added.

Salem

