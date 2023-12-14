Milk producers says hike in procurement price of milk will not yield fruitful results

December 14, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

M. Sabari

The State government’s announcement of a ₹3 hike for milk procurement will provide no fruitful results for the government or for Aavin, said milk producers.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in response to demands from farmer and milk producer associations, had on Wednesday announced a ₹3 hike in milk procurement by Aavin, in response to which farmers and milk producers demanded a ₹7 hike.

M.G. Rajendran, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association (TNMPWA) said, “we thank the Chief Minister for this announcement. But at the same time, this price hike only save farmers currently providing milk to cooperative societies; it will not bring back milk producers who provide milk to private dairies. The increase in fodder prices and production costs makes farmers opt for private dairy companies. Even if the Aavin administration forces farmers to provide milk to Aavin at this price, they will not do so. So the state government should announce a minimum hike of ₹7 to save farmers and Aavin.”

R. Velusamy, president, Uzhavar Perunthalaivar Narayanasamy Naidu’s Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, termed the price hike an eye wash. “We demanded an increase of ₹10 per litre of milk procured by Aavin, but the government has announced only ₹3. The government is not placing enough importance on developing Aavin, and is supporting private dairy companies through these announcements. If the government does not announce a ₹10 price hike, farmers will stage a big protest against the government,” Mr. Velusamy added.