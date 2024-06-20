Milk producers in Tamil Nadu call for government to adjust procurement prices based on production costs

The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association (TNMPWA) urged the government to set the procurement price for milk in accordance with rising production costs on Thursday.

TNMPWA general secretary M.G. Rajendran said that, at a meeting in Chennai on Wednesday, the association demanded a price of ₹83.25 per litre for cow’s milk (with 4.3% fat and 8.2% solid non-fat), incorporating a production cost of ₹63.25 and a profit of ₹20. For buffalo milk (with 6% fat and 8.8% solid non-fat), the proposed price was ₹90 per litre. “Our key demand is that the milk procurement price be set based on production cost. We have submitted detailed expense reports for producing one litre of milk to the government. In 2013, the production cost for one litre of milk was ₹36.01, which has now risen to ₹63.25. Comparing the price offered by Aavin with the production cost, milk producers have faced a loss of ₹16 to ₹25 per litre over the past five years,” Mr. Rajendran explained.

Highlighting the increase in fodder and labour costs, Mr. Rajendran noted that labour expenses have doubled compared to previous years. “In Tamil Nadu, nearly all cows are crossbred, requiring concentrated cattle feed. Approximately 60% of the expenses incurred by milk producers are for this feed. Therefore, we request the government to provide 50% subsidy for concentrated cattle feed. Currently, Aavin offers ₹38 per litre of milk, but ₹1.75 is deducted for the society administrative expenses, leaving farmers with only ₹36.75 per litre. We urge the government to consider our demands to safeguard the livelihood of milk producers,” Rajendran added.

