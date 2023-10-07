Milk producers in Salem urge government to increase milk procurement prices

October 07, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Salem

Milk producers have urged the State government to increase the milk procurement price and alleged that the incentive announced by Dairy Development Minister T. Mano Thangaraj was not enough.

Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Welfare Association general secretary M.G. Rajendran told reporters recently that the Minister had said that the department provides ₹1 incentive per litre of milk that has 4.3% fat and 8.2% solid non-fat (SNF).

The Minister said this was a big achievement, and his speech angered the milk producers, as the incentive will benefit only around 10% of milk producers in a society. For producing one litre of milk, farmers spent ₹51.44, including ₹31.87 for fodder, and ₹10.75 as labour costs.

At present, the government gives ₹35 per litre of cow milk and ₹44 for buffalo milk. “We demand ₹55 per litre of cow milk and ₹68 for buffalo milk. Considering the welfare of farmers giving milk to Aavin and the need to increase the number of farmers supplying milk, the milk procurement price has to be increased soon. We urge the Chief Minister to look into the issue,” Mr. Rajendran added.

Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam State secretary (dairy), C. Periannan said that the fodder cost and the labour charges have increased, but the government did not consider our demand to increase the procurement price. From April 2021 to November 2022, as Aavin reduced milk price by ₹3 per litre, milk societies sustained losses to the tune of ₹545 crore. Even after the milk price was increased in November 2022, it did not give any fruitful results.

“By announcing ₹1 incentive for a litre of milk, the government is allegedly trying to betray us. Compared to other States, the milk procurement price is lower in Tamil Nadu. As per the decision taken in the executive committee meeting held in Tiruchi on October 3, we will stage a demonstration in front of Aavin offices across the State,” Mr. Periannan added.

Officials attached to Dairy Development Department said that they had sent the views of the farmers to the government and it is up to the government to take a call on this issue.

