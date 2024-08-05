Milk producers in Dharmapuri allege pilferage by bulk milk cooling centre staff

Women milk producers from Peramandapatti village in Dharmapuri poured cans of milk at the Collectorate on Monday to call attention to their grievance against two staff at the bulk milk cooling centre that procured milk from them.

According to the women, over 371 families have been supplying milk for the last 25 years to the bulk milk cooling centre. However, in the last three years, the secretary and the milk tester of the centre were allegedly stealing ₹10 a litre from the payments to the farmers on the claims that the degree of the milk was short of the standard. The protesters also alleged that no action has been taken against the two . The payments that were due to the farmers once in 10 days were also pending. The milk producers have demanded action against the secretary and the tester of the cooperative society and have appealed to the administration to protect the interests of the farmers.