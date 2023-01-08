ADVERTISEMENT

Milk producers’ co-operative society for Adi Dravidar and Tribal women inaugurated in Tiruppur

January 08, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - TIRUPPUR

Speaking at the event, Ms. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj says a proposal was made to create co-operative milk societies in 40 places across Tamil Nadu with the exclusive participation of Adi Dravidar and Tribal women as members

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurating the first milk society at Komaralingam village in Madathukulam taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Milk and Dairy Development Department, in partnership with the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, has opened a milk producers’ co-operative society exclusively for Adi Dravidar and Tribal women in Tiruppur District.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated the first milk society at Komaralingam village in Madathukulam taluk on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said during the discussion on demand for grants of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in the last Budget session, a proposal was made to create co-operative milk societies in 40 places across Tamil Nadu with the exclusive participation of Adi Dravidar and Tribal women as members. Each of these societies would have 50 female members. The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) would facilitate the infrastructure needed to set up the societies. The government would provide ₹1 lakh assistance to each of these societies for purchasing milk cans.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Listing the ongoing schemes initiated by the State government, since DMK came to power, Mr. Saminathan said the government would fulfil all its poll promises and redress various grievances of the public in a phased manner. The Ministers also inaugurated Urban Primary Health Centre and Panchayat office at a village in the Udumalpet panchayat union.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US