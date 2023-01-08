Milk producers’ co-operative society for Adi Dravidar and Tribal women inaugurated in Tiruppur

January 08, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - TIRUPPUR

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Milk and Dairy Development Department, in partnership with the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, has opened a milk producers’ co-operative society exclusively for Adi Dravidar and Tribal women in Tiruppur District.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj inaugurated the first milk society at Komaralingam village in Madathukulam taluk on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said during the discussion on demand for grants of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in the last Budget session, a proposal was made to create co-operative milk societies in 40 places across Tamil Nadu with the exclusive participation of Adi Dravidar and Tribal women as members. Each of these societies would have 50 female members. The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation (TAHDCO) would facilitate the infrastructure needed to set up the societies. The government would provide ₹1 lakh assistance to each of these societies for purchasing milk cans.

Listing the ongoing schemes initiated by the State government, since DMK came to power, Mr. Saminathan said the government would fulfil all its poll promises and redress various grievances of the public in a phased manner. The Ministers also inaugurated Urban Primary Health Centre and Panchayat office at a village in the Udumalpet panchayat union.