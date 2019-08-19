Stating that milk producers are not rich people, the Federation of Tamil Nadu Agriculturists’ Associations have strongly condemned the political parties and others who had oppose the hike in price of milk that came into effect from Monday.

Its secretary C. Nallasamy in a press release said that though the cost of fodder had increased by 25% in the past four years, procurement price of milk was not raised by the State government after 2014. Milk producers were demanding increase in procurement price by ₹ 50 a litre for buffalo milk and ₹ 40 a litre for cow’s milk for many years. However, the government increased the price to ₹ 41 a litre and ₹ 32 a litre respectively. “It is heartening to see that a few political parties and others condemning the hike in milk price”, he said and added that their action is not humanitarian.

Mr. Nallasamy said that large milk producers, who sell for commercial purpose, had to shut down their operations due to heavy loss. Only the small and marginal farmers, who earn their livelihood by selling the milk, continue to engage in the business, he added. He said that manufacturers of fodder continue to move in imported cars while company owners who purchase milk from farmers and market it fly in aeroplanes. “Did any of the milk producers have developed in all these years”, he questioned.

He said that reports revealed that 69% of the milk sold in the country is adulterated with caustic soda, fat from animals and vegetables, white paint and starch flour affecting wider section of the population. He said that no action were taken against the adulterators and blamed the government for failing to initiate action and also the people for not showing concern over it.

He said that unlike Karnataka when incentive of ₹ 1 to 6 per litre is given to milk producers, there is no incentive or subsidy for the producers in the State. He wanted Aavin to be effectively managed without the intervention of the ruling party so that price of milk could come down.