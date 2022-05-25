Milk procurement increased under present government, says Minister

Minister for Dairy Development S. M. Nasar (third left) distributed agricultural implements under Vaazhndhukaatuvom scheme in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. Also seen is handloom Minister R. Gandhi. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Chief Minister M.K.Stalin came to the rescue of milk producers during the peak of COVID-19, when milk producers were left in the lurch, after private companies stopped procurement, said Minister for Dairy Development S.M.Nasar here on Wednesday.

The Minister, accompanied by Minister for Handlooms and textiles R.Gandhi, distributed subsidies under the Vaazndhukaatuvom scheme.

The scheme is a rural poverty alleviation programme implemented under World Bank Assistance. The scheme seeks to build capacities of rural women. The various welfare schemes introduced under the government was in consonance with the goal of capacity building of women starting from institutional credit for women, subsidy for women entrepreneurial ventures, free tickets for women in government public transport, interest free crop loan, employment for youth in private companies among others.

Similarly, Vaazhndhukaatuvom scheme seeks to build up capacities to alleviate rural poverty and augment rural incomes. It seeks to go beyond poverty alleviation to provide stable quality of living through improved livelihoods, said the Minister.

The scheme was implemented in 3,994 villages in 120 blocks in 31 districts of the State. In Krishnagiri, the scheme is being implemented in 102 villages in Bargur, Kaveripattinam and Krishnagiri unions.

Over 78 producer companies were given subsidies to the tune of ₹.62.77 lakh under Vaazhndhukaatuvom scheme here by Mr. Nasar.

Speaking on the interventions made for augmentation of milk production, procurement and sales, the Minister said the State achieved a sales turnover to the tune of ₹.87 crore in just three days during Deepavali, while during the previous government, the corresponding festival sales turnover spread over 40 days resulted in a turnover of only ₹53 crore.