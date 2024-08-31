Milk powder manufacturing plant at Salem Aavin expected to be complete by May 2025

A new milk powder manufacturing plant costing ₹110 crore will be commissioned at the Salem Aavin plant within 16 months. This is expected to increase milk powder production capacity to 40 metric tonnes.

There are 30 District Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Aavin) in Tamil Nadu. These federations procure milk from farmers and supply it to the public. The Salem Aavin procures 5.75 lakh litres of milk per day, the highest amount of milk from farmers in the state. Of this, 2.75 lakh litres are sent to Chennai, 2.25 lakh litres are supplied to various parts of Salem district, and the remaining 75,000 litres are used for manufacturing value-added products such as ghee, butter, buttermilk, milk gova, and milk powder. Processed milk from the Salem Aavin plant is also exported to foreign countries, including Singapore.

Anticipating an increase in milk procurement in the near future, Salem Aavin decided to set up a new milk powder plant with a capacity to produce 30 metric tonnes of milk powder.

Work on the new plant commenced in February 2023, and will have five floors for the five stages of the manufacturing process, said officials of Salem Aavin. “Right now, work on the second floor is going on. The five floors will be completed by May 2025, and the plant will be commissioned by December 2025. We expect milk procurement to touch 7 lakh litres per day from January 2025,” officials added.