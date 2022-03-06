Milk bank opened at Thiruchengode GH
The Thiruchengode Government Hospital, which has a newborn intensive care unit, has a milk bank now.
According to a press release, Thiruchengode Rotary Club donated the milk bank to the Hospital.
E.R. Eswaran, MLA, inaugurated the milk bank on Saturday.. A mother-child treatment centre was also inaugurated at the Hospital. Joint Director of Health Services A. Rajamohan, Chief Medical Officer M. Mohanabanu and senior officials were present.
An awareness session was held on the milk bank, a release said.
