Military Hospital organises medical camp for residents in the Nilgiris

The Military Hospital, Wellington, organised a medical camp for the residents of Nanjappa Chatram near Coonoor in the Nilgiris on Saturday.

People from Nanjappa Chatram were among the first to respond when an Indian Air Force helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence personnel crashed on December 8, 2021.

A release from the hospital said that the medical camp was organised as a part of adopting the village by the Army as declared by Lieutenant General A. Arun, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, during his visit to the air crash site on December 13, 2021.

The camp was organised as a gesture for thanking the villagers for providing all possible help, the release said.

A team of doctors including a lady medical officer, nursing officer and paramedical staff from Military Hospital, Wellington, rendered medical consultation service to the villagers. Patients requiring specialist medical consultation were referred to the Military Hospital.

Similar camps will be conducted every month for a period of one year from the crash date, as announced by Lieutenant General Arun, it said.