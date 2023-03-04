ADVERTISEMENT

Migrants are leaving for Holi, Tiruppur is peaceful: Minister

March 04, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj discussing the plan for the new market building with Collector S. Vineeth in Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Migrant workers are leaving for Holi and the situation is peaceful in the State, Minister for Information Technology T. Mano Thangaraj said during his visit to Tiruppur district on Saturday.

“Information was received that the migrant workers are leaving owing to the Holi festival. There has been no attacks. The situation is peaceful. Some are spreading rumours intentionally. Migrant workers from the nothern States are safe here and Tamilians in the North are also safe. Complaints can be filed with the police regarding any attack and action will be taken against those indulging in such violence,” the Minister told reporters.

Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth told The Hindu that measures have been taken by the district administration and the Police Department to curb such situations.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan along with Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj launched the construction of a new daily market building under the Kalaignar Nagarpura Membattu Thittam and distributed free patta under the ADW Department to beneficieries in Dharapuram, during his visit.

