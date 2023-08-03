Migrant workers with families in Tiruppur out of ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam’ ambit

August 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

TIRUPPUR: There are apprehensions among labour welfare groups in Tiruppur that the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam means just zilch to the several thousands of migrant workers in the district.

Also known as the dollar city for its thousands of export-oriented textile manufacturing units, Tiruppur has a large workforce of migrant labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

However, a large proportion of the migrant workers who come in groups of men, leaving their family behind, will not have any scope to derive the benefit of the scheme, trade union representatives say.

The workers live in apalling conditions and send money out of their paltry salaries of ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 to their families in their respective States.

As most migrants work in the informal sector, they are not entitled to health or social security benefits or entitlements, say representatives of trade unions.

Earlier this year, the State government entitled migrant workers holding Aadhaar cards with the provision to purchase commodities at subsidised costs through Public Distribution Scheme (PDS), and also included migrant workers in the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ (medical help for people) scheme, which provides free ‘doorstop’ medical help and medicines for poor people with non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

In a recent letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the CPI State Committee emphasised on inclusion of the families of migrant workers, women labourers, and contractual conservancy workers in the list of beneficiaries under the scheme.

These sections are the most deserving beneficiaries under the scheme, M. Ravi, CPI State Committee member, said.

There are a total of 1,135 PDS outlets and 8,18,344 ratio card holders in the district. In the first phase of token distribution since July 24, the district administration covered 5,34,460 family card holders attached to 827 shops. The second phase from August 5 to 16 envisages covering the remaining outlets and ration card holders.

