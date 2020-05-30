Coimbatore

Migrant workers urge officials to send them home

Urging officials to send them home in special trains, over 300 migrant workers with tokens for train tickets came to a private marriage hall here on Saturday.

Shramik trains are operated to enable migrant workers in the district return home.

Over 17,000 workers have registered with the district administration wanting to return home.

So far, over 4,500 workers were sent home in trains that departed from Erode Railway Junction and also from stations in the nearby districts.

Registered workers were issued tokens and were allowed to assemble at private marriage halls where medical screening is done and food provided to them.

On Saturday, workers along with their children and luggage came to the hall and urged authorities to send them home.

Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju and revenue officials held talks with the workers who were assisted by police personnel in translating to Hindi.

Officials told them that no special trains were operated on Saturday and clarified that workers would be informed of the date of departure of trains so that they could be present on the particular day.

Workers were asked to return to their earlier place of stay after which they left.

