Migrant workers travel without e-passes, police seize bus in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District Police on Tuesday, seized a private bus that illegally ferried 30 persons including 25 migrant workers from Rajasthan, as they did not possess e-passes, at the Karumathampatti checkpost.

Police said that the air-conditioned sleeper bus, with five drivers and 25 workers, was stopped at around 6.30 a.m. at the Karumathampatti checkpost at the district border. Upon checking persons inside the bus, the police found that none of them possessed valid e-passes to enter Coimbatore district.

Following this, the police personnel seized the bus and asked the migrant workers and drivers to de-board the bus. Officials from the Health Department and Revenue Department visited the checkpost and collected the swab samples of all the 30 persons for COVID-19 testing, police said. Karumathampatti police registered a case against Suga Ram, 26, one of the five drivers who was driving the bus, under section 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sources said that the bus was initially set to go to Erode, where the workers were employed at a moulding company, but reached Coimbatore district inadvertently. The company officials agreed to quarantine the migrant workers at their premises and sent a vehicle to the Karumathampatti checkpost to ferry the 30 persons to Erode at around 12 p.m.

Further action will be initiated based on the COVID-19 test results, according to the sources.