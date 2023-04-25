ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant workers to be registered on TN portal

April 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district administrations of the western districts will join hands with labour departments and industry associations to register migrant workers on the State government portal.

This was discussed at an joint meeting for migrant workers held here on Tuesday.

Officials from the labour departments from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, the Nilgiris, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri and representatives of industry associations, non-governmental organisations, and migrant workers’ forums took part in the meeting.

An official press release said efforts that need to be taken to identify areas that have more number of migrant workers, special camps to register them on State government portal (https://labour.tn.gov.in/ism), creating awareness among the workers on their rights, registering the workers on the Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board were discussed at the meeting.

