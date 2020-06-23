Coimbatore

Migrant workers, students from Assam, Tripura sent home

Thermal scanning done for migrant workers and students prior to boarding a bus to Chennai from Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Thermal scanning done for migrant workers and students prior to boarding a bus to Chennai from Coimbatore on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: S_SIVA SARAVANAN

The district administration on Tuesday sent 53 persons from Assam and Tripura in two buses to Chennai, from where they will catch the train to their respective hometowns. Around 43 migrant workers and 10 college students gathered on the Collectorate premises on Tuesday afternoon, where they were screened for COVID-19 symptoms using thermal scanners. Following the screening, they boarded two buses bound for Chennai, according to sources at the Revenue Department.

The workers and students boarded a Shramik special train to Guwahati, Assam, from Chennai at around 11.30 p.m., sources said.

The district administration has sent nearly 50,000 migrant workers to their hometowns till date. As the demand for Shramik special trains had declined, no more special trains would be operated from Coimbatore Junction, the sources said.

