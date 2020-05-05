Coimbatore

Migrant workers stage stir

A police officer pacifying migrant workers who staged a protest at Sivanandha Colony in Coimbatore city on Tuesday.

A police officer pacifying migrant workers who staged a protest at Sivanandha Colony in Coimbatore city on Tuesday.  

Demand facilities to return to their home States

Several people from other States who are working here came out to the streets on Tuesday demanding facilities to return to their home States. According to Sanjay, one of the workers, they live in and around Sivanandha Colony and work as painters, carpenters, at construction sites, etc. They had received food three times a day during the lockdown

. “We have other problems - we do not have work. We have to pay rent. Four or five of us live in one room and the rent is ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 a month. We are unable to buy LPG cylinder to cook food. So we want to go home,” he said.

The workers are from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, etc.

A police team led by C. Karthikeyan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore central), held talks with the guest workers and pacified them.

“We made them understand that it was the Central Government that allots special train for workers who want to return to their homes States. We asked them to wait till such trains are allotted for Coimbatore,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Revenue Department officials in the district are collecting details of migrant workers who want to return home. The details are expected to be finalised in a couple of days.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 11:10:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/migrant-workers-stage-stir/article31512994.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY