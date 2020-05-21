Migrant workers stage demonstration near Palladam

Nearly 150 migrant workers, mostly from Bihar, staged a demonstration near Palladam in Tiruppur district on Thursday demanding that they should be sent to their home towns.

The police said that the workers gathered at Kunnangalpalayam Pirivu after rumours that tokens for the Shramik special trains were being provided by the Village Administrative Officer.

However, with that not being the case, the workers sat at the spot where they gathered, demanding that they be sent to their home towns.

Police officials led by Palladam Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Murugavel visited the spot and held talks with the workers. It was promised that they would be accommodated in the upcoming Shramik special train to Bihar, the police said.

The migrant workers dispersed following the talks and no case was registered.

Most of these migrant workers were living in rented houses in and around Karaipudur and were employed in garment units and construction works, the police said.

In Coimbatore, the Coimbatore city and rural police deployed personnel in major places across the district on Thursday following reports that guest workers may assemble in large numbers or stage protests seeking travel arrangements to their States.

The police checked vehicles at several places and conducted patrols in mufti in private vehicles.

Special trains

A total of nine Shramik special trains have been operated from Tiruppur as of Thursday. The trains have been operated for four States – six trains for Bihar and one train for Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh each. No special trains were operated from Tiruppur on Thursday.

A Shramik special train for migrant workers was operated from Coimbatore to Bihar Sharif in Bihar on Thursday. The train, carrying 1,600 passengers, left Coimbatore Junction at 8 p.m., railway officials said. So far, the Shramik special trains from Coimbatore have been operated to seven States namely Bihar (9), Uttar Pradesh (4), Odisha (3), Jharkhand (2) and one each for Assam, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.