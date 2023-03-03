ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore safe for migrant workers, says District Collector

March 03, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district is a safe place for migrant workers, said Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati here on Friday.

He said that in the past couple of days, social media was agog with rumours that migrant workers were unsafe in Coimbatore. He dismissed such reports as baseless rumours created with an intent to trigger panic among migrant workers.

He said that the district administration, city police and rural police were taking extra efforts to ensure the safety of migrant workers. He exhorted the migrant workers to inform the Migrant Labour Grievance Redressal Committee headed by District Revenue Officer or the toll free number 1077. Migrant workers can approach the City Police Control Room at 0422-2300970/94981-81213, 8190000100 or 94438-08277 or the rural police at 94981-81212 or 77081-00100.

He also added that those who have employed migrant workers are requested to upload the migrant workers particulars in the exclusive section in the labour.tn.gov.in/sim.

