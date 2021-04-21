Migrant workers leave before completing quarantine period

A group of 16 migrant workers from Jharkhand, who were employed in a private spinning mill in Vellakoil and tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in April, have allegedly left for their hometowns a day before their 14-day quarantine period ended.

According to sources in the Health Department, the 16 men aged between 19 and 27 tested positive on April 6 and were admitted to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital.

Upon their discharge after a week, the workers were asked to quarantine themselves for one more week till Tuesday.

However, the mill authorities allegedly allowed the 16 migrant workers to be a part of a batch of 40 workers who left for Jharkhand in a bus on Monday, the sources said.

While Health Department authorities launched efforts to trace them, the migrant workers were unlikely to spread the virus as the infectivity of most of the COVID-19 patients would come down by the 12th day, the sources said.

Officials in Jharkhand would be alerted about their arrival, the sources added.