Migrant workers in Tiruppur protest for train services

Over 500 migrant workers staged a protest near Tiruppur Railway Station on Monday demanding train services for their respective hometowns.

According to the police, the workers gathered at around 8 a.m. on Monday. They raised slogans demanding the State government to send them to their hometowns.

Inspector of Tiruppur North police station V. Ganesan and officials from the Revenue Department visited the protest site and held talks with the migrant workers.

Mr. Ganesan said that the workers were shifted to Jaivabai Municipal Girls Higher Secondary School premises, where the district administration officials noted down their particulars needed for arrangements of train services.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that the officials made the migrant workers to register at the State government’s online portal for residents of other States living in Tamil Nadu. “Arrangements will be made soon,” he said. The migrant workers dispersed after the registration process, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

Tiruppur district has 1,27,742 migrant workers who are stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown. A railway official from Tiruppur said that the State government must ask the Southern Railway to operate the trains necessary to transport the migrant workers based on the number of workers in each district.