Migrant workers in Erode urge authorities to send them home

Th migrant workers without tokens for train tickets at a marriage hall in Erode on Thursday.

Th migrant workers without tokens for train tickets at a marriage hall in Erode on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

Over 1,100 workers with their baggage gather at a marriage hall

Over 1,100 migrant workers without tokens for train tickets thronged a private marriage hall here on Thursday and urged the authorities to send them home in special trains.

Over 17,000 migrant workers have registered with the district administration expressing their willingness to return home and workers in three trains had left for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha last week. On Thursday, a batch of workers was to be sent home in a special train to Bihar and they were issued tokens and gathered at a marriage hall. But, over 1,100 migrant workers along with their children and luggage arrived at the marriage hall wanting them to be sent home.

Town Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju told them that only workers with tokens would be sent in the train and that tokens would be issued to the others in the next batch. However, the workers said that they had vacated the factory premises where they were staying and they could not return.

The DSP said he would speak to the owners and provide accommodation to the workers until a train to Bihar was scheduled. Later, the workers left the premises.

