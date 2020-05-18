Migrant workers in Erode, Salemdemand help to return home

Tense moments prevailed at Karungalpalayam here on Monday when the police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse more than 50 migrant workers who gathered on the road urging the district administration to sent them to their hometown.

Hundreds of workers from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are working in dyeing and bleaching units at Karungalpalayam. Many workers had registered their names with the administration seeking help to go home. On Monday, workers gathered on the Pumping Station Road and attempted to proceed towards Collectorate. On information, Karungalpalayam police intercepted them. Workers told the police that they want to return home and hence wanted to meet the Collector. But the police said that they would inform the Collector and asked the workers to disperse. However, workers refused to move and the police resorted to a mild lathicharge. Workers ran away and tension prevailed in the area for a while. Later, Town DSP Raju arrived at the spot and held talks with the workers. He assured them to take up the issue with the administration, after which the workers left.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

More than 40 migrant workers employed in silver workshops here gathered at the District Collectorate Monday. They raised slogans demanding the administration to arrange them trains to return home.

Mostly from Bihar, the workers said that they were jobless since the beginning of nationwide lockdown and demanded the authorities to arrange trains from Salem to their native place at the earliest.

“With no jobs, we are struggling even for food. The authorities must arrange trains for us. We hear that trains are being operated from other places in Tamil Nadu, but not from Salem. A few officials visited us almost a fortnight ago and collected our details, but there is no communication after that,” said Govinda, a migrant worker.

Later, senior police personnel requested them to disperse from the place. However, the workers refused and raised slogans demanding trains. Later, police vehicles were called in to remove them from the area. Fearing arrest, the workers scattered to nearby streets. Police took the workers in their vans and left them in their respective localities.