Migrant workers in Coimbatore told to register online

Published - November 26, 2024 06:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Migrant workers from other States have been asked to register online at labour.tn.gov.in/ism to avail the benefits provided by the Department of Labour Welfare. A press release issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Labour said that Coimbatore accounted for a large number of migrant workers. They are hired by the firms here without obtaining their identity card. In the event of their death, these workers are not able to avail any benefits provided by the government. Hence, the migrant workers should register their details online using their registration certificate number. After that, the employers should mail the registration details in excel format to ismcoimbatore@gmail.com. For further details, they may contact 0422-2241136.

