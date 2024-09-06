Migrant workers from Odisha returning home to complete government’s mandate on Aadhaar seeding likely to affect T.N. industries

Several workers from Odisha employed at the foundries and textile mills in Tamil Nadu are returning home to complete a government mandate, and this is expected to affect industrial activity in the State.

According to the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA), 30 % to 50 % of the migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are from Odisha. The Odisha government has said that ration card holders in that State should seed Aadhaar and complete know your customer (KYC) verification by September 25 at the Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets through the e-points of sale machines in Odisha.

The workers have started leaving for Odisha and more are expected to do so after receiving the weekly wages on Friday (September 6). Foundries employ a large number of Odisha workers apart from the textile mills in Tamil Nadu.

Sivakumar, a foundry owner in Coimbatore, said two of his Odisha workers left last week and many in the neighbouring foundry are leaving on Friday and Saturday.

At the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kurichi in Coimbatore, about 5 % of the migrant workers are from Odisha. “We expect them to return immediately after completing the mandatory procedures at the PDS outlets there,” said S. Surulival, former president of the Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association.

However, the SIMA fears that the workers may not return for a month. This will impact activities in the factories, it said.

Hence, the Association has urged the Tamil Nadu government to take up with the Odisha government to give time till next June for the Odisha workers to complete the Aadhaar seeding and also to permit them to do so from any e-seva centre in the country.