Two migrant workers arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl near Tiruppur

January 02, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruppur District (Rural) Police have arrested two migrant workers for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who had come to the district in search of a job.

The arrested have been identified as Nithish Kumar (23) and Rupesh Kumar (21), both natives of Bihar.

The police said the accused befriended the 17-year-old victim, who had come to Tiruppur in search of job recently. The duo assured her of finding a job and arranged accommodation for her at Marudhuraiyan Valasu near Kangeyam.

According to the police, Nithish and Rupesh visited the rented house of the girl on Sunday night to celebrate the New Year. The duo consumed alcohol and allegedly forced the girl to drink the same. As the girl refused to drink liquor, the accused gave her a soft drink, allegedly after adding alcohol in it. They sexually assaulted her under the influence of alcohol, said the police.

The girl raised an alarm after she regained consciousness, following which the owner of the house informed the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Kangeyam, about the incident.

A team led by AWPS inspector Vijayalakshmi arrested the two workers on Monday. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

