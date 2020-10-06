Migrant workers fly to Coimbatore due to shortage of trains

Coimbatore

06 October 2020 23:40 IST

With train services yet to resume fully, migrant workers are increasingly flying to Coimbatore, constituting a major share of the passenger traffic.

Workers from States such as West Bengal are taking connecting flights via Chennai and Bengaluru to reach Coimbatore, sources with different airlines said.

“There is an increase in the number of contractors and employers who are coming to book flights for workers,” said a source from a domestic operator.

Airport director R. Mahalingam said that the airport was also seeing an increase in the number of business travellers.

As per details provided by AAI, domestic flight service increased from 328 in June to 552 in August.

The airport at present has connectivity with major metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

Mr. Mahalingam said that Coimbatore would soon have connectivity with one more metro, as IndiGo has been allotted slot for direct flight to Ahmedabad from October 15.

IndiGo already has daily flights in the Chennai-Ahmedabad-Coimbatore-Chennai segment from September 9.

“As of now, IndiGo is operating direct flight from Ahmedabad to Coimbatore. Passengers who want to travel to Ahmedabad are now boarding flight to Chennai from where it flies to Ahmedabad. From October 15, passengers can fly directly from Coimbatore to Ahmedabad as the return flight passes via Coimbatore,” he said. It is learnt that IndiGo is planning to resume service to Pune soon, Mr. Mahalingam said.