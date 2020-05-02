Migrant workers disappointed

Migrant workers, who visited Coimbatore Railway Station on Saturday on hopes of catching the Shramik special trains to reach their hometowns, left disappointed upon learning that the trains will not stop at Coimbatore Junction.

A railway official with Salem Division said that around 10 migrant workers came to the railway station since Saturday morning. However, police personnel stopped them at the entrance, and explained that the trains will not stop in the city and that the State government has not taken a decision in sending the migrant workers back home, the official said.

On Saturday, Indian Railways announced the operation of five ‘Shramik’ special trains from Kerala to Jharkhand and Bihar for the stranded migrant workers. “These trains will cross through Podanur [Junction] and will not stop anywhere till it reaches the destination,” the official said.

Demand passes

More than 50 migrant workers visited the Tiruppur District Collectorate on Saturday demanding passes to return to their respective home towns. Tiruppur South police, who were deployed at the spot, explained to the workers that the decision regarding sending migrant workers back to their home towns has not been announced by the State government yet. Following the talks, the migrant workers dispersed from the Collectorate, police said.