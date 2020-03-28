Migrant workers demand facilities to return home

Migrant workers from about five States, who work in the construction sector or MSMEs, and are residing at Sundarapuram in the city on Saturday demanded facilities to return to their home towns and availability of food every day during the lockdown period.

Many of them came out on the street and the police spoke to them and persuaded them to go back to their houses here.

Migrant labourer Ramasish Paswan said there were around 500 labourers in Kamarajar Nagar and Sundarapuram, suffering without food and water.

“For the past few days, in the absence of work, we do not have money. Whatever little grains and cereals that many of us had, has been used. Where do we go for food and water,” he asked.

With month-end only a few days away, they had to pay rent and knowing their financial condition, landlords were forcing them to vacate the premises, complained Prince Kumar, a migrant worker from Nalanda, Bihar. Each of them paid ₹1,200 for a room that they shared with four, five or six persons, depending on the size. None had the money to pay rent.

“Our ration (food) is almost over. A few among us, have not had food for the last couple of days. We request the district administration to help us – either by sending us home, if possible, or lodge us at a shelter and provide food,” said Kumar, another worker.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said they were given lunch on Saturday and the Revenue Divisional Officer, Coimbatore South, had a meeting with their employers. “The issue will be resolved,” he said. A senior revenue official said arrangements have been made to provide to the workers in that area during the lockdown period. The firms where they were employed had paid them their wages. But many did not have any money left with them.

N. Selvaraj, State joint general secretary of AITUC construction workers union, said nearly 500 migrant workers stay at Sundarapuram and go as daily wage earners to industries or construction work. They are all from West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. They are paid directly by the employers. These workers do not have work now and cannot go back to their home towns. Their daily food requirements should be taken care of by the district administration.

There are several migrant workers stranded at construction sites near Nava India, Koundampalayam, Gounder Mills, and Selvapuram areas. Their contractors have returned to their respective States without providing adequately for the needs of the workers. The district administration should hold talks with the builders and property promoters and take care of these workers, he said.

S. Krishnamoorthi, Coimbatore district secretary of CITU, said the police had extended help to the migrant workers at Sundarapuram on Saturday. The union got information that 15 workers of West Bengal went without food for two days near Muthanankulam and the CITU members got for them their grocery needs. The district administration should identify such workers and take care of their food requirements.

P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association, said most of the migrant workers in Sundarapuram are contract workers. The Collector discussed the issue with the association on Saturday and it was decided that the association members will help in ensuring food supply to the workers. Podanur Police Inspector P. Maheswaran said that lati charge was a false and mischevious campaign on social media. When the workers gathered in large numbers snow balling into a law and order problem, police just chased them away from the road to the road side and enabled talks by revenue officials to assess their demands and to find ways and means to address them.

(with inputs from

Karthik Madhavan and

Wilson Thomas)