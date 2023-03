March 04, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

Around 300 migrant workers were deboarded from reserved coaches of Trivandrum- Gorakhpur Express train at Salem junction on Friday evening.

The train was halted after passengers in the reserved coach S4 pulled the emergency alarm chain.

Railway police and TTEs rushed to the coach and made the migrant workers deboard from it. After 30 minutes delay, the train left Salem Junction. The railway officials made arrangements for migrant workers to travel in other trains.