Migrant workers and daily wage earners hit

Ramkumar was sitting on the steps of a closed shop on Trichy Road on Sunday afternoon, with a bag. He is a daily wage earner who works at hotels every day.

There are many like Ramkumar who did not have a job on Sunday as the hotels and eateries were closed because of ‘Janata Curfew’. “There are more than 100 of us in the city who go for daily wages to hotels. For the last couple of days, not all of us get work at the hotels because of the fever (COVID-19) spread. Today, all of us are without work. Someone gave us food packets. We hope we will find work tomorrow. We come from different places in the State,” he said.

Daily wagers S. Srinivasan and S. Subramani too were affected. Responding to questions between munching idlis in Gandhipuram, they said they were unable to get work. “We used to work in restaurants as servers or cleaners.” With many restaurants not having good business in the past fortnight, they were unable to make their ends meet.

But they were not complaining as the shut down was for a good case. They have heard that the virus (Covid-19) spreads fast and people should keep away from one another. So for societal safety, they said they are not complaining.

Daily wage earners and migrant workers are hit by the COVID-19 spread as they are unable to get regular jobs.

On Sunday, Anil Kumar of Motihari, East Champaran, Bihar, said many workers like him had reached Coimbatore without knowing that it was a day of ‘curfew’. Having arrived in the city he was unable to have tea or breakfast.

Dilip Kumar, also of Bihar, said migrant workers like him were at the mercy of a few well-meaning citizens who had given them biscuits, food, etc.

Another migrant worker and his family had come to Coimbatore by train on Sunday from Thrissur. He planned to take a train to Bihar. Unaware that trains were cancelled, he said they will take the train at night and that they were waiting as it was “bandh” on Sunday.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said that a couple of organisations voluntarily distributed food to workers, daily wage earners on Sunday. “It was a contingency arrangement,” he said.

About 300 migrant workers were taken to the CSI community hall so that they have a shelter for the night and food. More workers were expected to arrive by trains reaching the city and arrangements had been made to accommodate them for a day or so. The workers have been advised to go back to their workplaces.