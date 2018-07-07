Migrant workers allege non-payment of salary

Migrant workers employed at a steel company near Annur petitioned District Collector T.N. Hariharan on Saturday seeking settlement of salary to the tune of ₹10 lakh which they alleged the management had not paid.

Mr. Hariharan has directed Joint Commissioner of Labour and Inspector of Factories to look into the grievances.

As many as 43 Odisha natives employed at the unit at Ganesapuram approached District Collector under the banner of All India Central Council of Trade Union (AICCTU). The employees have alleged that the company has not paid them proper salary for the last two months which comes close to ₹10 lakh.

District secretary of AICCTU K. Balasubramanian said that the company had paid only ₹25 lakh to the employees as salary while the actual amount to be disbursed was ₹36 lakh.

“We held talks with the factory management and demanded to settle the pending amount. With no positive response from the management, we approached the Annur police,” said Mr. Balasubramanian.

Speaking to The Hindu, the manager of the factory said that a contractor had brought the employees to the work place. “The contractor has so far arranged 30 workers for the factory though the agreement was to arrange 50 persons. We have paid salary to the 30 persons.” He said not all 43 people who had come to the Collectorate were employed at his factory and their claims were false.

The contractor has reportedly left the place and currently employed at another factory at Kanjikode.

The Collector has asked the petitioners to come to Collectorate on Monday at the grievance redress meeting where officials from all departments would be present.