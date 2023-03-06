Migrant workers allay fears and debunk rumours by recording video testimonies of their well-being in Hosur’s greenhouse farms

March 06, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HOSUR

Flower growers running greenhouses have joined hands with migrant workers to allay fears and debunk rumours – and quite successfully so.

The cut flower sector in Hosur region hinges on the migrant workforce, with over 25,000 workers scattered across farms in the region. According to Bala Siva Prasad, president, Hosur Small Farmers’ Association, unlike other industries dependent on migrant workers, which could temporarily shut shop, tending to flowers cannot wait. “Right from bed preparation to packing, fertilizer application and harvesting, no other industry is as dependent on migrant workers as we are, and flowers that need to be harvested in the morning will lose quality if the task is delayed,” said Mr. Prasad.

In the wake of rumours of attacks on Hindi-speaking labourers in Tamil Nadu, farm owners began interacting with the workers to allay their fears. “The rumours were completely baseless, and were being spread deliberately to create chaos. Even the workers understood this and came forward, of their own volition, to record testimonies of their well-being,” says S. Periannan Arun, a farm owner employing over 20 workers.

There was trepidation till Saturday, he said, adding, “They all go for weekly vegetable purchases on Sunday. They were fearful initially, and I assured them of their safety and took them to the market. Once they were at the market, they saw that everything was normal, and all their fears fizzled out.”

It was then that the workers recorded videos to be sent to their loved ones and others like them, assuring them that all was well. “It was their families that called them up and asked them to leave, because they were being fed misinformation,” Mr. Arun said.

In one of the videos, a migrant worker from Denkanikottai urged others like her to stay where they are and not get swayed by false information.