Migrant worker stabbed to death in Coimbatore

April 07, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An unidentified person stabbed a migrant worker to death in Coimbatore early on Sunday morning. The police said that Ringu Kumar (18), who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was murdered when he was sleeping in a building under construction.

According to the police, Kumar and a few other migrant workers had been working and staying in a building under construction at Ramachandra layout at Ram Nagar in the city.

The police said that Kumar was sleeping under the portico of the building when two unidentified persons came to the place around 4 a.m. The duo stole the mobile phone of the migrant worker and attempted to escape. Kumar woke up and raised an alarm and other workers also woke up.

According to the police, one of the two men stabbed Kumar on his neck thrice and escaped along with his accomplice. Though other workers attempted to chase the two men, they escaped on a motorcycle.

Other workers took Kumar to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, doctors who examined Kumar found him dead.

Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore north, R. Stalin, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kattoor range) T.H. Ganesh visited the scene of crime.

