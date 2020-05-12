Coimbatore

Migrant worker rescued in Erode

A 24-year-old woman migrant worker from Tiruppur, who lost her way while travelling on foot with a few others to their native in Assam, was rescued by the police here on Tuesday.

A woman fainted on the road near the District Headquarters and Hospital here and was rescued by the traffic police. She was identified as Hasina from Assam.

She told the police that she was working at a hollow blocks manufacturing unit in Tiruppur and was living with her sister. Due to lockdown, they decided to return to their native. A group of persons started their journey on foot from Tiruppur.

However, she lost her way and reached Erode.

Later, members from Jeevitham Trust, a non-governmental organisation, took her to the Corporation Municipal School at Karungalpalayam, where she was provided accommodation.

Efforts were on to trace the other members in her group, the police said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 10:38:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/migrant-worker-rescued-in-erode/article31568555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY