Migrant worker rescued in Erode

A 24-year-old woman migrant worker from Tiruppur, who lost her way while travelling on foot with a few others to their native in Assam, was rescued by the police here on Tuesday.

A woman fainted on the road near the District Headquarters and Hospital here and was rescued by the traffic police. She was identified as Hasina from Assam.

She told the police that she was working at a hollow blocks manufacturing unit in Tiruppur and was living with her sister. Due to lockdown, they decided to return to their native. A group of persons started their journey on foot from Tiruppur.

However, she lost her way and reached Erode.

Later, members from Jeevitham Trust, a non-governmental organisation, took her to the Corporation Municipal School at Karungalpalayam, where she was provided accommodation.

Efforts were on to trace the other members in her group, the police said.