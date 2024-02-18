Migrant worker murdered by co-worker in Coimbatore

February 18, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - COIMBATORE

A migrant worker was allegedly murdered by a co-worker of the same private company at Othakalmandapam in Coimbatore during the late hours of Friday.

Sudanthandi (25) of Chattisgarh had inflicted grievous stab injuries on Rakeshkumar (25) of Jharkhand as a fallout of a quarrel that erupted while consuming liquor, at the company hostel, and escaped from the spot, police sources said.

Other inmates in the hostel rushed Rakeshkumar in a serious condition to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, but he died after a while. The Chettipalayam police are on the lookout for Sudanthandi.

College student murdered by minor boy

A school boy reportedly murdered a college-going student at Ondipudur in Singanallur limits on Saturday.

Police suspect previous enmity over love affair to be the cause of the murder of Pranav (18).

The minor boy, a Plus Two student, thereafter surrendered before the Sulur police. The Singanallur police have registered a case.

