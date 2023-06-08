Migrant worker killed in explosion at quarry near Palladam

June 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A migrant worker belonging to Odisha was killed when an explosive went off during excavation in a quarry at Kodangipalayam, near Palladam, in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Babansingh (46) of Bargarh district in Odisha. Another worker Mathiyalagan (47), belonging to Senthamangalam in Tirunelveli district, who sustained injuries in the explosion was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore after first aid was given to him at the Palladam Government Hospital.

The Palladam police have registered a case.

The postmortem will be conducted on Friday and the body will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased worker, police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.